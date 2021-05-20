Woman receives life sentence in murder case

May 20—Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman sentenced a Norman woman Wednesday to life in prison with possibility of parole in the Department of Corrections for the first-degree murder of Norman resident Billy Phillip Skinner.

Allison Annette Cometsevah, 32, confessed to Norman police and turned herself in after fatally stabbing Skinner on July 2, 2019, at a Norman apartment a day and a half after they met. She pled guilty March 30 in Balkman's courtroom.

According to the state, Cometsevah stabbed 57-year-old Skinner 29 times with a knife on his cheek, neck, chin, shoulders and chest on both sides.

Cometsevah was previously arrested for multiple charges of possession of a dangerous substance along with numerous moving violations like driving while intoxicated.

One of Skinner's brothers, Walter Skinner, described Phillip as a good man from a large family who was always willing to help others.

He said he last saw his brother about two months before the murder at their mother's funeral. He said Phillip left behind three kids and four grandchildren.

Walter said one of Phillip's neighbors told them that he bought her groceries once when she had no food, and the apartment manager described him as her best tenant.

"He made the family laugh" and he liked telling jokes, Walter said.

During her testimony Wednesday, Cometsevah said she was homeless and met Phillip Skinner when she was sleeping in the apartment complex's laundry room. Skinner warned her that she could be reported, then brought her coffee and allowed her to rest inside his apartment in his room while he stayed in the living room area.

Cometsevah testified that Skinner later made passes at her and called her "baby" while at a Walmart, which made her uncomfortable.

The next day, she said the two of them started drinking after he returned home from work, and she claimed he jerked her around some by her shirt and jeans and wouldn't let her leave. She also claimed that he hit her around her head and threw a box of Skittles in her face.

Under cross examination by Assistant District Attorney Pattye High, Cometsevah said she didn't feel like she could leave because Skinner kept getting up when she was getting up and watching her. At one point, she said she went to the kitchen — passing the front door on the way — and grabbed a serrated knife for protection.

She said she held the knife at her side to scare him, and when she stood up again, Skinner also stood. The two then "came at each other" and she stabbed him twice in the neck.

Cometsevah said she the. dropped the knife and dragged Skinner back to his room, then went to her sister's house and asked if she could stay there. She said she returned to Skinner's apartment to retrieve some personal items, but he was still alive and came at her, so she did what she had to for her protection.

High criticized Cometsevah's testimony multiple times, telling her that the details she was providing weren't included in the events Cometsevah relayed to police during her lengthy interview. Cometsevah argued that some of the details were included, but said she didn't mention every detail because police didn't ask.

Under cross examination, Cometsevah said the door was unlocked when she left and unlocked when she returned.

When High asked her repeatedly to clarify how Skinner came at her, Cometsevah replied, "I'm done answering you," then refused to answer the next two questions, which didn't resolve how two stab wounds led to 29 total.

Before she stopped testifying, Cometsevah apologized for her actions and to Skinner's family for the pain she caused all of them.

In closing arguments, High said Cometsevah's story in court Wednesday was different from her previous testimony. Previously, Cometsevah never said Skinner laid a hand on her, and described how he looked at her and her perceptions.

"She had a life and she lived it," she said. "Everybody's had bad experiences. Not everyone brutalizes another human being, then lies about it ... This family is never going to know what really happened. ... She should serve a life sentence because she took a life."

High also showed Balkman crime scene photos.

Cometsevah's attorney, Zack Ramsey, requested that part of the life sentence be suspended, noting her traumatic upbringing with alcoholic parents and her time in the foster care system from ages 6 to 18, during which she was sexually molested. He also mentioned past mental health and addiction concerns.

He said Cometsevah has several siblings and a daughter she has attempted to stay connected to.

"She hasn't run from any of this," he said, noting her guilty plea. "At the time, she wasn't thinking. She has nobody to blame this on but herself."

Balkman sided with the state and sentenced Cometsevah to life in prison.

"This is a very real murder. The pictures are horrifying. There is no justification whatsoever for the pain you caused Mr. Skinner," Balkman said.

Walter Skinner and his wife, Maudrey, commended the sentence. They attended the sentencing with their son, Trejon.

"I believe the sentence is fair in God's eyes," Walter said, adding that he didn't previously know his brother had been stabbed 29 times.

Maudrey said Phillip was very kind and the sentence is appropriate.

"She took his life. She killed him in his place," she said. "She shouldn't have did what she did."

Jamie Berry covers police and court news for The Transcript. Reach her at jberry@normantranscript.com, 366-3532 or @JamieStitches13.