Woman receives life sentence for murdering her husband

Jan. 31—ABERDEEN — A woman charged in March 2019 with the first-degree murder of her husband pleaded guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court Jan. 31. In the State vs. Ellen Huebner, Judge Kelly Mims gave the maximum sentence of life in prison for first-degree murder by deliberate design.

Huebner, 48, turned herself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office days after the discovery of her husband, Steven Huebner's, body at their home at 50037 Buck Road, near the Aberdeen Marina.

"My sympathy goes to the family of Steven Huebner. I hope this does bring peace and closure to the family," Mims said. "You can't change the past or the future but you did take someone's life."

Ellen gave a tearful apology to family members of Steven present in the courtroom.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry that it ruined your family," she said. "I regret the whole situation ever happened and I pray for forgiveness. I'm sorry."

Steven was a Columbus Air Force Base employee who was supposed to have reported to a meeting in Alabama days before the March 1 body discovery, which prompted a missing person's case.

A black Chevrolet Tahoe was found stuck in the backyard of the home the day his body was discovered. Authorities said at the time Ellen was apparently trying to move the body, which was found in a plastic tote bag at the foot of the home's back steps.

The MCSO was assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in the case.

Court records indicate the murder happened between Feb. 25 and March 1, 2019. Following the autopsy at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Pearl, Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the cause of death was multiple gunshots.

The court case was continued several times since fall 2019.

According to filings, the court ordered a mental evaluation to determine if she was mentally competent to stand trial and to determine if she suffered from battered women syndrome or any other condition causing her to be insane at the time or would reduce her intent to manslaughter.

Story continues

A September 2021 forensic report from the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield concluded she was competent to stand trial. The forensic interview recordings were subpoenaed in the case but not discussed Monday.

During Monday's court appearance, Ellen said she had mental health issues and was admitted to Baptist Memorial Hospital in recent years for a psychiatric evaluation. She said she is currently taking prescribed medications.

Ellen was free on a $150,000 bond shortly after her initial court appearance for being charged with murder. According to court documents, she had since violated a condition of the court by traveling out of state.

Prior to the murder case, Ellen did not have any felony charges. She stated in court she was employed through DoorDash as a delivery person.

Ellen was defended by West Point attorney Mark Cliett, and district attorney John Weddle and assistant district attorney Nebra Porter tried the case on behalf of the state.