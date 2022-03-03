Woman receives mandatory 8-year sentence for trafficking

Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
·2 min read
Attorney Ben Whitacre with client Brandi Fine in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. She was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking, drug possession and escape.
Attorney Ben Whitacre with client Brandi Fine in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. She was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking, drug possession and escape.

COSHOCTON — A Coshocton woman was sentenced in three separate cases this week in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Brandi L. Fine, 32, was indicted in September with three counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, second-degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, third-degree felonies, from incidents on Sept. 6. One count carried a specification to forfeit $220 related to the committing of the crime. All counts noted the violations took place within the vicinity of a school.

A bill of information for escape, a second-degree felony, was filed in February from an incident on Jan. 9. This was in relation to her breaking supervised detention relating to the drug trafficking case. Fine entered guilty pleas to the charges in the bill and the September indictment on Feb. 7.

She was also indicted in January with possession of a methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She entered a guilty plea to the charge on Feb. 14.

Fine was sentenced to an aggregate term of 8 to 12 years in prison on all charges per a joint sentencing recommendation of counsel. The 8 years is mandatory. She was granted 177 days of credit for local incarceration. Fine will serve 18 months to 3 years of post release control and her driver's license will be suspended for five years.

Attorney Ben Whitacre of Zanesville said his client is taking responsibility for her actions and recognizes what she did was the result of poor decisions. Whitacre believes Fine is remorseful and understands the seriousness of her actions.

"I know she'll make changes in the future and she's learned very valuable lessons," Whitacre said. "She needs help, she wants help and I think she'll avail herself of programming available in the institution."

Fine apologized to the court for her actions and wasting its time on her cases.

"I feel bad for what I did. I knew it was wrong and I did it. It's just what I'm so used to, but that's no excuse," Fine said. "I don't want to sit in prison the rest of my life. I do want a better life."

Batchelor noted Fine had a conviction for drug trafficking 11 years ago. Whitacre said Fine started using drugs at age 13.

"Somewhere along the line, Miss Fine, you decided to get back into the game," Batchelor said of how long ago her last conviction was. "You graduated from a two year prison term to what is a joint sentencing recommendation of 8 to 12 (years)."

llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com

@llhayhurst

740-295-3417

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Woman receives mandatory 8-year sentence for trafficking

Recommended Stories

  • Full Plate: Real estate magnate bringing California chicken chain to Colorado

    Plus, Next Door American Eatery rebrands, an Elvis-themed eatery is closing and TAG is back — for one night.

  • Two former correctional officers, two inmates and facilitator plead guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy charges

    A former correctional officer, two inmates and an outside “facilitator” all pleaded guilty this week to federal racketeering conspiracy charges after they smuggled contraband and received thousands of dollars in bribes for bringing the drugs and other items into a Jessup maximum security prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland said in a news release Wednesday that a total of 15 people ...

  • Manhunt for suspect who shot police officer, robbery victim

    Law enforcement for several agencies were at the scene where an officer and robbery victim were shot. Both the officer and robbery victim are expected to recover.

  • Expert testifies executed Oklahoma inmates experienced severe pain and suffering

    A federal judge will determine whether executions in Oklahoma continue under the current protocol.

  • Attorneys reflect on case of deadly Florida movie theater shooting after not guilty verdict

    Nicole Oulson, the wife of Chad Oulson left the courthouse in tears last week when a Pasco County jury found Curtis Reeves not guilty of his murder.

  • One woman's crusade for sexual consent education

    STORY: (SOUNDBITE) (English) SEXUAL CONSENT ACTIVIST, CHANEL CONTOS, SAYING:“I want to destroy the patriarchy. Absolutely demolish it.”Chanel Contos has led a crusade to have sexual consent education made mandatory in every Australian schoolSEXUAL CONSENT ACTIVIST, CHANEL CONTOS, SAYING:“I had a personal experience of being sexually assaulted when I was 13 but what was more of a kind of life changing moment for me was when I was 15 and received consent education for the first time and it was the first time I could call what had happened to me sexual assault because I didn’t know it was that before that. I just thought that was normal, and thought that was what happened in sexual experiences because I knew no better.”After a year of campaigning, Australian politicians are listening. SEXUAL CONSENT ACTIVIST, CHANEL CONTOS, SAYING:“I have received a commitment from all nine ministers around the country that they are willing to, and happy to, start mandating consent education in the Australian school system.”It all started with an Instagram post in 2021Contos asked her followers if they had been sexually assaulted by someone who had attended a single-sex male school in Sydney.Hundreds responded saying yes. After a staggering number of sexual violence testimonies to her inbox, she launched a petition which now has over 44,000 signatures.The program would start teaching concepts of consent and asking permission from as young as five-years-old, during a child’s first year at school.Several Australian states instituted consent education programs in their public schools, but it is not yet mandated at a federal level.The federal curriculum is reviewed every six years and was due for review in 2022.And so, Contos met with ministers. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTING EDUCATION MINISTER, STUART ROBERT, SAYING:“I invited Chanel to come along and present to all the education ministers. [CUT] The knowledge of consent, especially amongst young people, is just not up there. So our work and Chanel’s great work really coincided at the same time, and the review of the curriculum was a perfect opportunity to lead into this as a health measure for young people.”Whilst the revision to the curriculum will not be officially endorsed until April after further work has been conducted, all state and federal education ministers have agreed to it in principle.ACARA DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, SHARON FOSTER, SAYING:“She is extremely impressive, in the way that she’s promoted this message and got the cut through. We’re getting a sense that some states and territories will begin this process next year. Others may take a little while longer to implement that.”Contos’ goal is to continue striving for institutional change to prevent gendered violence and believes education and reducing taboo around these topics is key.(SOUNDBITE) (English) SEXUAL CONSENT ACTIVIST, CHANEL CONTOS, SAYING:“I have found it really therapeutic and healing in a way to see more and more people have the confidence to have these sorts of conversations, because a few years ago I wouldn’t have the confidence to have these sorts of conversations with people who weren’t close to me and I think that’s when I feel very happy and accomplished with this movement, when people tell me about conversations they’ve had with people that wouldn’t have existed before. I feel like that’s where serious long lasting cultural change will come from in Australia.”

  • Walmart's members-only sale section has this NordicTrack bike for over $400 off!

    Add this incredible deal to the ever-expanding list of reasons why you should become a member.

  • Samuel L. Jackson Voices Support for Popular-Film Oscar Category, Says ‘Spider-Man’ Deserves to Win

    Samuel L. Jackson is staunchly in favor of the Oscars introducing a category celebrating popular films amid debate surrounding the Academy’s plan to honor Twitter users’ favorite 2021 film. During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Jackson, who is known for playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said he believes the Oscars […]

  • Pennsylvania State Police corporal faces child pornography charges

    A Pennsylvania State Police corporal faces charges after investigators say they found child pornography on his phone and a USB drive.

  • Oath Keepers leader pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges, stored weapons for 'civil war'

    Joshua James pleaded guilty to charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Why it’s too bad KC Royals president Dayton Moore isn’t the commissioner of baseball

    As the MLB lockout threatens to further alienate fans, Royals president Dayton Moore exudes an abiding love of the game the negotiations could stand to embrace.

  • Asheville man arrested before Jan. 6 with 'pink rifle' in Washington may return to jail

    Gronek is one of three Western North Carolina residents arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 invasion of the country's main legislative buildings.

  • Russian Oligarch Resigns From TUI Group Board After EU Sanctions

    TUI Group’s largest shareholder, the Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, resigned from its supervisory board Wednesday after the European Union leveled economic sanctions against him three days earlier. “The aim of the EU sanctions is to prevent Mr. Mordashov from disposing of his shares in TUI AG,” the Hanover, Germany tour operator said in a statement. […]

  • Here are the 3 House Republicans that voted against a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

    Republicans said the anti-lynching bill would "endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech" and was being used to "advance a woke agenda."

  • Pilot in critical condition after plane crashes into marsh near Northeast Florida Regional Airport

    The cause of the crash near Northeast Florida Regional Airport is under investigation and no further details were released.

  • HPD searching for multiple suspects wanted in at least five armed robberies

    The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying four suspects wanted in at least five armed robberies in West Houston.

  • ‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci on getting a second heart procedure: ‘Take care of yourself’

    Susan Lucci recently confirmed she underwent an emergency heart procedure for the second time.

  • Bernie Sanders sends critical message to MLB commish Rob Manfred: 'End the lockout'

    Bernie Sanders continues to show support for MLB players.

  • Jury foreman: Ahmaud Arbery killers showed ‘so much hatred’

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that convicted three white men of federal […] The post Jury foreman: Ahmaud Arbery killers showed ‘so much hatred’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Shooting suspect of Spartanburg QB Raheim Jeter turns self in on attempted murder charge

    A Boiling Springs man turned himself in Tuesday morning in connection with an incident; Spartanburg quarterback, Raheim Jeter, was shot in the leg.