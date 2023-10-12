Woman receives probation in stolen dog case

Oct. 12—LE CENTER — A woman received supervised probation in a case involving a stolen dog in Le Center.

Diamond Rose Fisher, 19, of Garden City, received a stay of adjudication on a felony aiding and abetting burglary in the first degree charge in Le Sueur County District Court. She had an aiding and abetting theft charge dismissed.

The stay of adjudication means successful completion of five years of probation will result in dismissal of the burglary-related charge. Fisher also received credit for 20 days served in jail.

She was initially charged in November after a man accused her of taking a dog from his Le Center residence.

Her sentence was a downward departure from the guidelines due to a recommendation from the prosecutor, and the fact she was found to be amenable to probation, according to court records.

