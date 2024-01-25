Woman recounts dog attack after 32 dogs seized

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lawrence County woman is coming forward to News 19 after the news broke about authorities removing nearly three dozen dogs from an abandoned home.

Patricia Greene says a pack of dogs attacked her on the same street nearly three years ago, leaving her with more than 90 bites and open wounds.

3 dogs found dead, over 30 seized after warrant executed on abandoned house

“I had 92 puncture wounds I had to have two blood transfusions I had to have six surgeries total”, she said.

According to Green in 2021 her walk home on County Road 324 nearly turned deadly when five dogs attacked her and ate her flesh.

“First it was just one dog that came up to me he wasn’t barking he wasn’t growling he just came up to me and just jump on me and bit my arm first after that the other dogs came I was fighting them off me tryna get them to stop I even tried to play dead and finally the people that live here came out and called the dogs off of me”

Green says the dogs that attacked her came from two different houses on County Road 324. She filed a police report

Moulton woman faces animal cruelty charges after authorities seize over 30 dogs

“The neighbor put their dogs down but these people didn’t”,

A search warrant posted on the door at 3173 CR 324 says a tip to the county commissioner stating that dogs had been abandoned and the animals had resorted to eating each other to survive is what led to the dogs being seized last Friday.

Heather Sheffield previously lived in the home where the 32 dogs were found. she is charged with ten counts of animal cruelty. Alabama law states that a dog that has bitten someone has to be quarantined at a vet for 10 days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.