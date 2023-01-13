Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home

A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand.

The victim was not home, but her two dogs were.

No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.

“I’m honestly terrified to death of this man,” said Ashley Maxcy, a victim in the home burglary.

Maxcy got a notification from her home security app on her phone that her alarm system went off Tuesday.

She was at work and was shocked to watch a man breaking into her house.

“It completely blew me out the water. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Maxcy.

A video from the security camera in Maxcy’s home shows the man broke the screen door and kicked the front door, destroying the hinges.

As he entered the home, he was carrying a gun in his right hand, walked toward the camera and turned it downward.

Soon after, the alarm system triggered but the suspect shut it down.

Maxcy said he stole an Xbox Series X console and an AR-15 among other things.

“That could have gone so differently. He entered my home with a gun. You can tell he was looking for someone. If they were in the home or a dog and normally, I’m right there on the couch. I feel this man would have killed me,” said Maxcy.

But that isn’t the only damage the suspect did.

Maxcy said the suspect fired his gun inside the home from her pantry while her two dogs were inside their kennel.

“I am so thankful I wasn’t home,” Maxcy said. “No one was home. My dogs were crated, so they didn’t mess with them. Just minimal damage and I am so grateful that was the worst of it.”

Memphis Police told FOX13 the suspect has not been caught and their investigation continues.

