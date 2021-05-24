A woman is recreating popular outfits on TikTok to highlight the double standards plus-size women face

Armani Syed
·4 min read
A Pinterest outfit (left) recreated by Brooklyn Allen (right) on TikTok.
A dad shorts and cropped t-shirt Pinterest trend (left) recreated by Brooklyn Allen (right) on TikTok. @brooklyndallen / Via tiktok.com

  • Brooklyn Allen is a 23-year-old using TikTok to show the double standards faced by plus-size women.

  • Allen recreates popular Pinterest looks to show that women of all sizes can get involved with trends.

  • "Not every single thing a fat person does is making a statement," Allen told Insider.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 23-year-old is using her TikTok platform to show people what popular Pinterest outfits look like on bigger bodies, and highlight the double standard that plus-size people can face when wearing the same outfits as thinner people.

Brooklyn Allen started the "Pinterest Outfits on a Fat Person" series, where she tries out popular trends or outfits as seen on Pinterest, to start a conversation about plus-size fashion. In one video, which has garnered 1.6 million views, Allen says a flat stomach is a "key accessory that makes these outfits so desirable and perfect to society."

"Whereas a fat woman wears the same thing we're viewed as gross, showing too much, provocative. That's fatphobia," she adds.

Speaking to Insider, Allen said that the videos were not made to insult anyone, but to include different body types in fashion trends: "People think that I am mocking those who are thin and it's not about that. I love their style that's why I'm trying to recreate this."

A Pinterest trend (left) recreated by Brooklyn Allen (right) on TikTok.
A headscarf and sunglasses trend (left) Pinterest trend recreated by Brooklyn Allen (right) on TikTok. @brooklyndallen / Via tiktok.com

"I'm looking to start a conversation about a society's total perception of fat women and it's not about being the victim. It's just about raising awareness," she added, explaining that she started her videos as a size 20 and feels that they were more impactful when she was a bigger size.

While Time previously reported that the body-positivity movement is rooted in the fat-acceptance movement of the 1960s, Vogue Business highlighted that fashion houses such as Versace and Fendi only included plus-size models on the runway for the first time last year.

According to Allen, the people that have been pushed to the front of this movement on the runway and beyond are often thinner, white, and able-bodied.

For this reason, Allen said that she does not want to be the face of the body positivity movement: "It's not really anything life-changing for them like it would be for someone who is actually marginalized or systemically actually oppressed by their fatness."

A Pinterest trend (left) recreated by Brooklyn Allen (right) for TikTok.
A tennis skirt and plunge top Pinterest trend (left) recreated by Brooklyn Allen (right) for TikTok. @brooklyndallen / Via tiktok.com

Speaking to the representation of bigger bodies in the mainstream media, Allen also felt that they were viewed first and foremost as fat people, rather than people who happen to also be fat - something which she says is often politicized.

"Not every single thing a fat person does is making a statement. We can just exist in our bodies," she said, noting that discussions around the singer Lizzo often laud her as brave or focus on her weight more than her work.

In a video posted to Instagram in June 2020, Lizzo told followers that she works out to have her ideal body type, which is "None of your f---ing business."

Speaking to Vogue in September 2020, Lizzo also addressed her views on the body positivity movement. "I think it's lazy for me to just say I'm body positive at this point," she said.

"I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, 'Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.' No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here," she told the publication.

Using her own growing platform, Allen wants her love of fashion to encourage all body types to take risks with their personal style and be "unapologetic."

"We need a space in fashion. I think fashion is a very fat-phobic place to be in," Allen told Insider.

She also said that the pandemic allowed her to be more adventurous because no one could see what she was wearing or she could hide behind a mask.

Now Allen wants others to capitalize on this and take more style risks: "If you're a little bit nervous about it, you can be anonymous and wear a super cool outfit."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Mom brilliantly transforms 0-6 months gown into adorable toddler dress

    Looking to extend the shelf-life of your baby's clothes? This gown hack is brilliant! The post Mom brilliantly transforms 0-6 months gown into adorable toddler dress appeared first on In The Know.

  • Jude Law's Daughter Iris, 20, Steps Out with Boyfriend for the Grand Prix in Monaco

    Iris Law was seen with her longtime boyfriend Jyrell Roberts at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco this weekend

  • Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Claim Her Style Is Changing Amid Travis Barker Romance

    Kourtney Kardashian recently addressed a comment that suggested her change of style has everything to do with Travis Barker—and let’s just say she shut it down with just a few choice words.

  • Dad shows off 8th son on TikTok: ‘When your wife thought she’d have a girl one day!’

    "They just kept coming!"

  • Kendall Jenner Wore Low-Rise Flares, Looking Like A 2004 Britney Spears

    Someone tell me not to buy low-rise jeans...

  • Why Shanna Moakler Says Ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Destroyed Her Family

    She's not holding back. 😳

  • University of Cincinnati Soccer Star Ally Sidloski Dead at 21 After Tragic Drowning Accident

    University of Cincinnati soccer player Ally Sidloski died at the age of 21 on May 22. The ODNR told E! News the student athlete drowned at East Fork State Park in Clermont County, Ohio.

  • The One Phrase We Should Stop Saying to Our Aging Parents

    Only a few years ago your parents were independent people enjoying retirement, grandkids and even running by Costco to pick you up some much-needed toilet paper. Now, they’re so much more reliant on you, their...

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Lashes Out at Whoopi for Cutting Her Off to Go to Break

    Meghan McCain was particularly fired up for Monday’s episode of “The View.” So much so that Whoopi Goldberg had to cut McCain’s ranting short in order to go to commercial break. And for that, McCain yelled directly at her co-host. Kicking off the episode’s “Hot Topics” segment, the panel of women discussed the recent anti-Semitic words of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared the treatment of people who don’t want to wear masks anymore to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust. While the hosts of “The View” unanimously condemned Greene’s comments, Meghan McCain questioned why they were coming up as a “Hot Topic” this week, when she had tried to discuss recent increases in hate crimes against Jews last week. “This was all happening last week,” McCain said after listing a slew of reported crimes. “I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress – and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats – I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what’s happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled.” McCain then went into a long rant about what she calls “blatant bias in the media” that only focuses on the mistakes of Republicans, rather than on both sides. She added that anti-Semitism is “a huge problem everywhere in this country” trying to launch into another anecdote. At that point, Whoopi agreed with McCain but had to verbally cut her off to go to a commercial break. Attempting to make that clear, Whoopi indicated that they were going to break, but when they returned, McCain could finish her thoughts. “Why are you cutting me off?” McCain yelled over her co-host. “I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I’m cutting you off?” Whoopi fired back. Indeed, when the show returned from its commercial break, McCain finished her sentiment, getting heated once more when Whoopi argued that Rep. Ilhan Omar was called out for her own problematic comments in the past, which McCain claimed she hadn’t been. Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Lashes Out at Whoopi for Cutting Her Off to Go to Break At TheWrap

  • Fans Have A Lot to Say After LeAnn Rimes Posts New Instagram Pics With Husband Eddie Cibrian

    These comments are TOO much.

  • Megadeth Fires Bassist David Ellefson After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Heavy metal band Megadeth has parted ways with bassist David Ellefson after he was accused of sexual misconduct. “We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him. We do not take this decision lightly. While we do not know every detail […]

  • Kim Kardashian Brings Back a Popular Swimwear Trend With the Help of These Funky Unreleased Slides

    Kim Kardashian is serving up vacation inspo just in time for summer.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 11 Cute and Comfortable Dresses From Target That Cost Less Than $40

    Find a look that suits your summer style.

  • Lori Loughlin & Husband Mossimo Giannulli Are Finding It Hard to Let Go of Their Privilege Post-College Admissions Scandal

    Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are trying to find a way to move forward now that they’ve both completed their prison sentences after their roles in the college admissions scandal. The former Fuller House star has paid her $150,000 fine and finished up her community service work while the fashion designer paid his $250,000 […]

  • Was That Meghan Markle-Oprah Interview Shot at Rob Lowe's House? The Actor Finally Reveals the Truth

    However, Lowe doesn't think that it was shot at some secret location. He said, “Here's my thing and I have no idea: I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah's. I swear to you, and they just said it was a...

  • Marlo Hampton Pairs a Scandalous Cut-Out Bodysuit with Skintight Leggings

    It’s not officially summer yet, but Marlo Hampton is already turning up the heat. The Real Housewives of Atlanta friend recently rocked one of her sexiest looks to date, pairing a black cut-out bodysuit with skintight leggings. On May 22, Marlo took to Instagram to show off her latest head-turning outfit. The ATL fashionista sizzled in an off-the-shoulder bodysuit with revealing cut-outs that put her curves on display. She topped the sexy, cleavage-baring unitard with fitted leggings in a dark blue and burgundy spiral striped print. Marlo topped off the sultry ensemble with black stiletto heels and a couple of gold bangle bracelets. She completed the look with sleek, straight locks that fell down her back. “’Fashion is a Movie ... every morning when you get dressed you direct yourself!’- Thierry Mugler,” Marlo wrote in the caption of the photo, quoting the designer of her stunning ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A R L O H A M P T O N (@marlohampton) Several RHOA ‘Wives took to the comments to share their reaction to the ultra-sexy outfit. Kandi Burruss responded with a series of fire emojis, while Cynthia Bailey added, “Gorgeous.” Want more RHOA? Catch up through the Bravo app.

  • The Challenge Star Ashley Cain Mourns Baby Girl Azaylia She's Laid to Rest

    The Challenge alum Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee's infant daughter Azaylia was laid to rest during a funeral on Friday. Read her parents' touching tributes to her.

  • A Florida high school is issuing refunds to families after editing yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd appear more modest

    Bartram Trail High School made "digital alterations" to the yearbook photos of 80 female students, according to local news reports.

  • Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the Love of My Life' in New Post of Family Disneyland Trip

    He shared photos of their time at the “Happiest Place On Earth 🌍.”