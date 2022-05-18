Woman refuses to pay to get hair redone, steals purse, throws victim from car, police say

A woman who wasn’t happy with her hair is now wanted for theft and aggravated assault, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said a woman refused to pay to get her hair redone at TOUBA Hair Braiding on Winchester Rd. on Friday, May 13.

An argument ensued and the woman went behind the counter and grabbed a purse, according to police.

The woman walked out of the business with the stolen purse and got into a black Hyundai Elantra while the victim ran after her, police said.

While the victim tried to get her purse back, the woman put the Hyundai in reverse and threw her from the car, according to Memphis Police.

The woman is about 35 years old, 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds, police said.

If you have any idea who this woman is, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

