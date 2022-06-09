Woman released from jail as St. Paul homicide investigation continues
A woman arrested in a St. Paul homicide was released from jail this week as the investigation continues.
Police took Bernadette D. Draughn, 49, into custody Sunday on suspicion of murder. She has not been charged and police said they are continuing to investigate the death of Leonardo Bedell, 59.
After someone called police and asked officers to check the welfare of Bedell, officers were dispatched to the Dayton’s Bluff area just before 7 p.m. Friday. They found Bedell shot in the senior living apartment where he resided on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
