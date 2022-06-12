Woman released, man arrested after Fresno police negotiate for hours to end standoff

After several hours of negotiation with Fresno police, a man agreed to release a woman he was holding against her will in a hotel room in the 900 block of N. Parkway Drive, according to police.

Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card said the man, who is in his 30s, was arrested for charges related to domestic violence.

Officers began to receive calls at around 4:15 a.m. about a disturbance taking place inside one of the rooms, and that a man may have been stabbed, Card said. Police arrived shortly after, and made contact with the man in one of the rooms who immediately was confrontational with officers, refusing to open the door.

The man, who appeared to have a slight injury, would not allow officers inside the room to assess him and to find out what had occurred, Card said. The man immediately closed the blinds to the window.

Officers began their investigation and learned there were two people inside the room, a man and a woman.

“It appeared to be a domestic violence situation,” Card said. “We believe drugs were involved as well. There was a female in the room with the male, and both of them were highly erratic, agitated and so forth. It looks like there was a fight between them.”

Because they weren’t cooperative in letting police in to assess for injuries, officers brought in negotiators, Card said.

“We continued to (make) contact with the male and try to negotiate (with) him to open up the door,” he said. “What happened was, this was a prolonged negotiation, and fortunately, we were able to bring this event into a peaceful resolution when we were able to negotiate the female to be released from the room.”

The negotiations came to an end at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Card said. Both the man and the woman were transported to a hospital to be assessed.

“What I can tell you is that there were several injuries to her,” Card said. “She had several puncture wounds to her upper body and he had a puncture wound to his midsection. But like I said, we will do our best to determine how that happened. Who did it and under what circumstances. But for certain, he’s in custody for refusing to allow her to leave the room. She wanted to leave, and he would not allow her.”

The woman is also in her 30s, and appeared to be in a relationship with the man, Card said.