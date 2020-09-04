Woman released from prison in Florida 1-year-old's death

ORLANDO, Fla. — Amanda Brumfield, who was convicted but maintained her innocence in the 2008 death of her best friend’s 1-year-old toddler, has been released early from her 20-year prison sentence after a deal with prosecutors, according to the Innocence Project of Florida.

The nonprofit, which seeks to exonerate wrongly convicted people, had recently asked the state Board of Executive Clemency to pardon Brumfield or commute her sentence, arguing she was wrongfully convicted of a crime disproven by medical and scientific evidence.

Brumfield, who is the estranged daughter of Hollywood actor Billy Bob Thornton, was released Thursday from prison after serving 81/2 years in state prison.

Her release wasn’t thanks to the clemency board. Ahead of a hearing planned for next week on a motion seeking a new trial, under the argument that her lawyers failed to investigate experts’ claims at Brumfield’s 2011 trial, state prosecutors offered her a deal.