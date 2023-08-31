Woman released without bail after allegedly assaulting two sheriff deputies during car chase

A woman who allegedly stole a car and then assaulted an officer was released without bail Monday according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a stolen Kia in the parking lot of a grocery store near the 11200 block of Canyon Road East, around 2:30 p.m.

The car had a broken window and a temporary dealership license plate. After running the plate, the deputy noticed that the plate belonged to a Toyota Tacoma. As the deputy continued to follow the car and investigate, he quickly learned that the car was stolen at gunpoint by a 27-year-old woman on Aug. 11, who had later escaped Lakewood police during a chase.

After backup arrived and tried to pull the woman over, she pulled into an RV storage lot at 144 Street East. The suspect then jumped into a bystander’s car and started it while trying to escape. Deputies opened the driver and passenger doors in an effort to grab the woman. As they did this, the suspect shifted into reverse and backed up with the deputies still trapped between the doors and the car. Neither trooper was injured.

As the woman sped away the deputies chased her until she turned onto a dead-end road and crashed into a tree. After arresting the woman deputies found a gun in the stolen car.

Prosecutors charged her with two counts of assault, theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. During her arraignment, she pleaded not guilty and was released on her personal recognizance.

WOMAN WHO STOLE CAR TO ESCAPE ARREST, ASSAULTED DEPUTIES IS RELEASED WITHOUT BAIL On Monday, at 2:30 p.m., an... Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, August 30, 2023