Woman’s remains found across 2 counties, Georgia cops say. Months later, husband charged

A woman’s dismembered remains were found dumped in two Georgia counties, state investigators said.

Months later, her husband is now charged in her death.

Nicholas James Kassotis, 40, was arrested May 12 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania — more than 720 miles from where hunters stumbled upon his wife’s body at a hunting club in Riceboro late last year, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A day before his arrest, authorities confirmed the remains belonged to 40-year-old Mindi Mebane Kassotis. Investigators said the couple was living in nearby Savannah when Mindi Kassotis died.

Nicholas Kassotis is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and removal of body parts from scene of death or dismemberment, the GBI said in a news release.

The then-unidentified remains were found Dec. 2, 2022, in a wooded area of the Portal Hunting Club, which spans Liberty and McIntosh Counties, according to the release. Part of a woman’s body was discovered on the club’s property in Liberty County before additional remains were also found in McIntosh County.

At the time, investigators believed the woman had been dead for one or two weeks before she was discovered, McClatchy News reported. Further testing showed she was likely dumped there around Nov. 27, 2022, according to authorities.

State investigators, with help from the FBI, used DNA samples from family members to confirm Mindi Kassotis’ identity, the release said. Her relatives were also interviewed as part of the investigation.

Nicholas Kassotis was booked into the Lancaster County Prison and will be extradited to Georgia, according to the GBI.

Riceboro is about 275 miles southeast of Atlanta.

