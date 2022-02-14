Woman removing mattress on highway struck by hit-and-run driver, Oregon cops say

A pickup truck driver hit a woman who had stopped to remove a mattress from Interstate 5, then sped away, Oregon State Police said.

The woman stopped after spotting the mattress blocking a lane on a flyover near Eugene at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, state police said in a news release sent to McClatchy News.

After removing the mattress, the woman was hit by a red pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed while walking back to her vehicle, which had its hazard lights on, police said.

The driver stopped about 50 feet away and got out to check on her, and after seeing she was seriously injured, he dashed back to his truck and sped away, police said.

The woman suffered extensive injuries, and police are seeking the pickup truck driver on suspicion of hit-and-run.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call 1-800-442-2068 regarding case SP22035811.

