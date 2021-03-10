Woman repeatedly fails to escape police, jail

Mar. 10—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisa woman is in custody after crashing her car into a Boyd County Sheriff's deputy cruiser, running away, and then offering to turn a trick for a deputy to get out of jail, according to court documents.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, court records show a deputy spotted a black 2003 Dodge Dakota pull out of a trailer court on Shopes Creek Road with improper lights and swerving all over the road.

The deputy hit the lights after the pickup truck busted a hard left onto U.S. 60, before hanging a right onto Booth Quillen Road, according to the court records.

The truck, in turn, pulled onto U.S. 60 and sped up toward Ashland, records show. After calling for backup, the deputy pursued the truck — the citation states the truck hung a U-turn in front of the Big Sandy Super Store and headed back in the direction of Shopes Creek.

When the chase made its way back onto Shopes, records show another deputy tried to pass the suspect in order to warn motorists up ahead of the pursuit.

That's when deputies said the suspect swerved into the deputy, striking his passenger side. Court records note while the cruiser incurred a good bit of damage, the deputy reported he was unharmed.

The truck lost control and wound up in a ditch, records show.

Alexandria M. Ball, 28, ducked out of the Dakota and made a run for it, according to deputies. The two deputies took off after Ball, who ran behind a baseball field, according to records.

Ball tripped and ate dirt, the citation shows.

Deputies ordered her to remain on the ground, but ever-persistent, the suspect tried to get up and run again, the citation states. After one deputy used a Taser on her, Ball was taken into custody, records show.

Ball said she was in pain and needed an ambulance, the records show.

Following her arrest, deputies took her to King's Daughters Medical Center for treatment and clearance.

The arresting deputy was relieved of guarding over her at the hospital in order to finish up paper work, records show.

After getting medical clearance to go to the Boyd County Detention Center, another citation states Ball asked the next deputy if there was any way he could just write her a citation and let her go.

"I responded by telling the above subject, no, she was going to jail, to which the above subject stated, 'there is no amount of money or a blow job that could change my mind and let her go,'" the deputy wrote in his citation.

That offer constituted a bribe, according to court records. The deputy informed a superior about the offer, then wrote up a whole new citation charging her with such, records show.

After finishing his paper work, the deputy took Ball to the intake of the jail, where she made one last-ditch effort for freedom by running again, records show.

She didn't get far — Ball is now in the Boyd County Detention Center on charges of second-degree escape, bribery, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree flight, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (deputies said they found a gun in the truck), first-degree criminal mischief, first-offense DUI, resisting arrest and two traffic violations.

Ball is no stranger to the jail, either. Last year, court records show she took several trips to the county joint.

Two of those arrests involved Ball switching price tags on items at Walmart to get a lower price, records show. Another involved her allegedly supplying a false name to police.

Ball is being held on no bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com