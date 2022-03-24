Woman repeatedly punched in unprovoked attack on Brooklyn train

Two brutes repeatedly punched a woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn train and then pummeled a straphanger who jumped in to help, police said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old woman was riding a southbound A train March 2 when the men approached her about 5:25 p.m., cops said.

As the train rumbled toward the Jay St.-MetroTech station in downtown Brooklyn, the men randomly attacked, punching her in the face multiple times, police said.

A 29-year-old man in the subway car stepped in and tried to stop the men, who turned on him and bashed him in the face.

When the train came to a stop, the men hopped off and fled, cops said.

The woman was taken to NYU Langone Health — Cobble Hill in stable condition. The good Samaritan refused medical attention.

Police released surveillance images of the men in the hope someone may recognize them. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.