Woman 'repeatedly stabbed' in supermarket attack

BBC
·1 min read
A police crime scene tent outside a supermarket
Officers have cordoned off an area around Morrisons in St Helier

A woman has been seriously injured after being repeatedly stabbed in a Jersey supermarket, say police.

The 34-year-old was stabbed "multiple times" at Morrisons in Castle Quay, St Helier.

She is now in a serious condition in hospital.

Jersey Police say a 55-year-old man known to the woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.

Morrisons with a police tent erected outside
Jersey Police said the woman had been stabbed "multiple times"

Officers cordoned off an area around Morrisons after being called to the scene at about 13:30 GMT.

Morrisons has been approached for comment.

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Recommended Stories