Woman 'repeatedly stabbed' in supermarket attack

Officers have cordoned off an area around Morrisons in St Helier

A woman has been seriously injured after being repeatedly stabbed in a Jersey supermarket, say police.

The 34-year-old was stabbed "multiple times" at Morrisons in Castle Quay, St Helier.

She is now in a serious condition in hospital.

Jersey Police say a 55-year-old man known to the woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.

Jersey Police said the woman had been stabbed "multiple times"

Officers cordoned off an area around Morrisons after being called to the scene at about 13:30 GMT.

Morrisons has been approached for comment.

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.