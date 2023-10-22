Woman reported kidnapped in Elsmere located. Police thank public's assistance

A woman reportedly kidnapped in Elsmere last week was located by police on Friday, according to a social media post.

On Thursday, authorities received a call around 1 p.m. about a suspected kidnapping at New Road and Leech Avenue in Elsmere. Multiple witnesses informed the police that a dark-colored SUV, with a trash bag partially covering the back passenger side, was parked on the corner. They observed a 'light-skinned Black male' with curly hair forcefully dragging a Black woman into the vehicle against her will. The car quickly fled eastbound on New Road. Police confirmed the woman was coerced into the vehicle.

In an October 20 Facebook post, Elsmere police said, with the public's help, they were able to identify and establish contact with the victim. According to the post, the investigation determined the incident was a "domestic dispute." Although the police confirm that the woman is now safe, the case is still ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone who was in the vicinity of New Road and Leech Avenue during the time of the incident to come forward with information. Detective Sowden can be reached by email at scot.sowden@cj.state.de.us, via phone at 302-998-1173 ext. 208 or by text at 302-668-3014. Tips can be anonymous and also submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

THE INITIAL STORY: Elsmere police investigating possible kidnapping after woman forced into car Wednesday

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com. Join her on the Facebook group Delaware Voices Uplifted. Support her work and become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Elsmere police locate woman reported kidnapped