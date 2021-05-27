Woman reported missing by her parents, Falmouth police say

Dennis Hoey, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

May 27—Falmouth police say they have opened an investigation into the disappearance of a woman who was last seen in New York City.

Christine Kelly Hammontree was reported missing by her parents at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Falmouth police told News Center Maine.

Anyone with information concerning Hammontree's whereabouts is asked to contact the Falmouth police at (207) 781-2300.

Police told News Center Maine that they are working with New York City police on the investigation. Authorities provided no other details.

Hammontree's friends posted on social media that she was last seen in New York City's Theater District. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Recommended Stories

  • Proposal to decriminalize abortion prompts debate in Malta

    A proposal to decriminalize abortion in Malta has stirred up a polarized debate on an issue long considered taboo in the country with the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. Independent lawmaker Marlene Farrugia caught many by surprise this month when she presented a bill in Parliament calling for the removal of paragraphs in the criminal code that make it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have an abortion or assist a woman in having one. Farrugia disagrees, saying that the fear of reprisal and punishment prevents women from seeking counselling and help in Malta, where surveys show public opinion remains firmly against abortion.

  • Man arrested for decades-old murders allegedly committed the same night he was rescued from snowy mountain via SOS call

    Alan Lee Phillips was rescued from Guanella Pass, in Colorado, in 1982. Detectives now believe that he may have killed two women who went missing the same night nearby and who were later found shot to death

  • ‘It’s literally breaking us’: Restaurant bosses angry with hundreds of no-shows as indoor dining reopens

    Hospitality venues are now able to seat people indoors after months of closures and outdoor dining

  • US resident sought by China for comments freed in Dubai

    A permanent resident of the United States wanted by China was freed by Dubai on Thursday, taking off on a flight to Turkey after spending weeks in detention. Beijing had sought Wang Jingyu over his online comments about a deadly confrontation between Chinese and Indian forces last year. Activists and his supporters say plainclothes police officers arrested the 19-year-old student as he came off an Emirates flight in April at Dubai International Airport, trying to connect onto New York.

  • UK-based doctor under investigation over abortion ‘reversal’ medication

    Dr Eileen Reilly allegedly offered to prescribe ‘unproven and experimental’ treatment promoted by US anti-abortion activists Abortion ‘reversal’ is an ‘unproven and unethical’ treatment promoted to women who opt for medication abortions to terminate a pregnancy. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters A UK-based doctor is under investigation for offering to prescribe abortion “reversal” medication, an “unproven and experimental” treatment promoted by US-based anti-abortion activists. The doctor allegedly offered to prescribe pessaries to an undercover investigator with the advocacy group openDemocracy. The undercover investigator was connected to the doctor after calling a US-based Christian hotline run by Heartbeat International, a large anti-abortion group. “UK doctors should not be working with anti-abortion activists to advise and prescribe a treatment that is unproven and dangerous,” said MP Nadia Whittome. She said she was “glad” the GMC was investigating. “Abortion reversal” is an “unproven and unethical” treatment promoted to women who opt for medication abortions to terminate a pregnancy. Medication abortions are available to people who wish to terminate a pregnancy that is less than 10 weeks along. Crucially, the medication can be taken at home, which has caused its popularity to increase amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, since 2014, a California-based doctor has promoted a “treatment” to “reverse” a medication abortion through large doses of progesterone, though US-based doctors associations and OBGYNs have repeatedly said there is no evidence to show it is safe or effective. An editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine called the treatment “unproven and experimental”, and said it should only be offered, “in the context of clinical research supervised by an institutional review board (IRB)”. The only high-quality, randomized controlled trial to be conducted on the treatment was halted in 2019 when three women suffered severe hemorrhaging and had to be hospitalized. “Women who have medical abortions bleed, but this was not typical medical abortion bleeding,” Dr Mitchell Creinin, a professor of obstetrics-gynecology at the University of California, Davis Health who led and ultimately halted the study, told Self magazine in 2020. “It wasn’t safe for me to expose women to this treatment.” Nevertheless, regulators have allowed the treatment to flourish in the US, and state legislators have promoted its growth by mandating abortion providers counsel women their abortion can be “reversed” if they change their mind. UK doctors should not be working with anti-abortion activists to advise and prescribe a treatment that is unproven and dangerous MP Nadia Whittome One North Dakota law was the subject of a 2019 lawsuit by the American Medical Association, the largest professional organization of doctors in the country, who said it required doctors to, “mislead and misinform their patients with messages that contradict reality and science”. “This trend is troubling because of the lack of medical evidence demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the treatment,” Dr Daniel Grossman, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the Bixby Center for Reproductive Health at the University of California, San Francisco, wrote in the same Nejm editorial. “Laws promoting it essentially encourage women to participate in an unmonitored research experiment”. Additionally, a Guardian investigation into the doctor who invented the regime, Dr George Delgado, revealed he continued to use an affiliation with the University of California, San Diego years after his connection with the school had ended, and a year after the university had asked him to stop. Delgado is the “medical director” of a “pro-life” Catholic-oriented clinic in San Diego. He has also made “hundreds of presentations” to anti-abortion fundraisers, a biography on the anti-abortion Charlotte Lozier Institute website said. His paper on the treatment was widely criticized and briefly retracted. In spite of repeated condemnations of professional organizations and a lack of viable research, openDemocracy investigations have found doctors in at least a dozen countries promoting the “treatment”. An operator on the Heartbeat International hotline told an investigator the group “helps[s] hundreds of women everyday in the UK”. The operator added: “We are like the international abortion pill reversal line,” she said. The General Medical Council, the regulatory body for doctors in the UK, is now investigating the doctor the openDemocracy researcher was connected to – Dr Eileen Reilly. A public listing of regulatory actions shows Reilly is now subject to supervisory conditions while the GMC considers her case. Regarding health concerns, openDemocracy said its investigator was told by Reilly, “At the end of the day, you live in the UK, you’ve got a hospital there and if you were worried about the bleeding, you’d go get help.” The regulatory tribunal may take no action, impose conditions on a doctor’s ability to practice, or suspend the doctor while the tribunal investigates, a GMC website states. A referral to the tribunal alone does not mean the GMC has reached a decision about fitness to practice. Investigators with openDemocracy said they called Reilly for comment ahead of publishing their report, but “she hung up”. Reilly appears to have made comments about medication abortion as recently as February, when she appeared on a video hosted by the UK-based anti-abortion group March for Life UK. Melissa Upreti, the vice-chair of the United Nations working group on discrimination against women and girls said, “The situation warrants not one but multiple investigations by government bodies, as well as professional associations”. “Women who have been misled and subjected to medically dangerous procedures to supposedly reverse their abortions must be provided with appropriate medical assistance, options for legal recourse and reparations for the emotional and physical suffering caused to them,” Upreti said. “There can be no doubt that women are the victims here”.

  • Alligator from Louisiana found 400 miles away in Texas

    National Park Service rangers speculate the gator floated across the Gulf of Mexico

  • Ryan Reynolds made a rare statement about his anxiety, sharing that he overthinks, overschedules, and overworks

    For the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ryan Reynolds posted about his "lifelong pal, anxiety." He said people struggling are not alone.

  • Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

    From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead of one of the elite majors for the 50-and-older set. Mickelson made history last week by winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion and he got the attention of his peers.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Florida high school alters 80 'immodest' yearbook photos of students

    Eighty students had yearbook photos edited without their consent to hide their chests and shoulders.

  • Hundreds of Amazon workers call on Bezos to sever contracts with IDF and support Palestinian rights

    Amazon staff call for Jeff Bezos to severe ties with Israeli military among other requests

  • Emergency Brake on Italian Cable Car That Killed 14 Was Tampered With, Say Prosecutors

    Alpine Rescue Service via ReutersThe owner, manager and service director of a northern Italian cable company are facing manslaughter charges after allegedly admitting that they deactivated the emergency brake system on a cable car that plummeted to the ground Sunday morning. At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake MaggioreThirteen people, including a 2-year-old, died on impact when the towing cable broke and nothing stopped the car from plummeting into a forest area below. A 9-year-old died later in hospital and a 5-year-old remains in serious but stable condition.Lead prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters Wednesday that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been tampered with after they were spontaneously activating since the system came back online April 26 after Italy’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The car that was later involved in the crash had stopped several times, and local media report that on at least one occasion, passengers called the emergency services to report they were trapped in the air. But rather than removing or repairing the faulty brake system, Bossi said the company chose instead to deactivate it. One of the investigators told local media that all three “admitted” to what happened, calling the decision to take the deadly shortcut “a grave one.”Investigators, studying surveillance camera footage from the destination station as the car approached noted that when the cable broke, the brake system clearly did not activate. The car was just five-meters from the platform with more than a dozen passengers ready to get in to take the 20-minute journey down to the lakeside. The operator standing on the platform was ready to open the door to disembark the passengers when he and others say they heard a loud hissing sound. The cable then snapped and the car jolted back down the cable until it hit a pylon and broke loose, plummeting 20 meters into a forest below. Investigators later examined the wreckage to confirm their findings, that the brake system was intentionally blocked. Luigi Nerini, the owner of Ferrovie Mattrone, the company that runs the service from the base of Lake Maggiore to an observation point nearly a mile above sea level, faces multiple manslaughter charges along with the company’s manager Enrico Perocchio and service director Gabriele Tardini. All three were remanded in custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy overnight interrogation. The lone survivor of the tragic accident, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, an Israeli citizen who lived in Italy with his parents, opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to the pediatric hospital where he is in intensive care in Turin. He lost five members of his family, including his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Israel and had taken the cable car for what they surely thought would be a peaceful Sunday ride. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Meet the Young Korean Designer Putting an Inventive Spin on Tradition

    AD's Newest One to Watch Minjae Kim openly explores techniques and materials from his live-work space in Queens Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hong Kong changes electoral law, reduces direct public vote

    Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. The number of seats in Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. The number of legislators elected directly by Hong Kong voters will be cut to 20, from the previous 35.

  • US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

    Bank bosses were grilled by US lawmakers over worker pay and overdraft fees during the pandemic.

  • Belarus' isolation grows after journalist's dramatic arrest

    Belarus’ isolation deepened Tuesday as commercial jets avoided its airspace, the European Union worked up new sanctions, and officials expressed concern for the welfare of an opposition journalist who was arrested after being pulled off a plane that was diverted to Minsk in what the West called a state-sponsored hijacking. The dramatic developments put a spotlight on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule and suppression of dissent — but it was not clear what effect more sanctions or other measures would have. After his detention, opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich was seen in a brief video clip on Belarusian state television late Monday, speaking rapidly to say that he was confessing to some of the charges authorities have leveled against him.

  • Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45bn

    The move gives the US tech giant the chance to expand the library of movies available on its streaming service.

  • Sanofi, GSK kick off Phase III trial for COVID-19 shot

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Thursday which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021. The study initiated by Sanofi and GSK is one of the first late stage trials that combines tests for boosters and variants, as drugmakers adapt their strategies to deal with an evolving coronavirus. The two drugmakers, which earlier this month reported positive interim results, confirmed their double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase III study would include more than 35,000 adults in the United States, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’