Woman reported missing in Puyallup. Have you seen her?

A 58-year-old woman last seen about two weeks ago in Puyallup has been reported missing, Puyallup police said.

Dorothy A. Schoene was last seen around 4 p.m. March 1 leaving a facility downtown, according to a missing person bulletin from Puyallup Police Department. She was described as a 5-foot-3 white woman with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Schoene or has information about where she is was asked to contact Puyallup police at 253-287-4455.

Police said Schoene doesn’t have a vehicle. She was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants, a sweatshirt and gray athletic shoes. She has a noticeable limp, police said.