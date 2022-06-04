Woman reported missing in West Swanzey found Saturday

Jun. 4—The Swanzey Police Department announced in a Facebook post Saturday morning that Kristy Smith has been located "and is safe."

SWANZEY — Authorities ask for the public's help finding a West Swanzey woman who was reported missing Thursday night, according to Swanzey police.

Kristy Smith was last seen leaving her home on Thursday morning and is known to walk on the rail trail, police said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

She is 5'2", weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair, green eyes, according to Sgt. Mark LaBelle.

As of Friday at about 9 p.m., she had not been found.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Swanzey police at 603-352-2869 or N.H. Fish and Game at 603-271-3361.