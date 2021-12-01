Woman reportedly drugged at Frederick bar, police investigating

Nov. 30—A police investigation is underway after a woman said she was drugged at a Frederick bar Saturday night.

The woman told the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Monday at about 10:30 a.m. that she believed someone drugged her while she was at Champion Billiards Sports Bar at 5205 Buckeystown Pike on Saturday night, according to a news release. Champion management is cooperating in an investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Police in their release acknowledged the woman shared a video describing the experience on social media platform TikTok, which was also shared to Facebook. The woman, who did not wish to be interviewed by The Frederick News-Post due to the open investigation, said in her public video she was "roofied" and could not account for about 12 hours, during which loved ones cared for her. The post has generated more than 200 comments and more than 380 shares on Facebook, which include numerous other women stating on social media they were drugged, too.

The term "roofied" is used to describe drugging a person's drink without their knowledge.

"The drug typically kicks in within 30 minutes and can last for several hours, leaving the victim sleepy, weak, confused, and careless," police said in their release. "The term 'roofie' comes from the drug Rohypnol."

FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said Tuesday afternoon one potential victim had been officially identified. The investigation is still in its early stages, authorities said, but police intend to follow up on all leads.

"Investigators are taking this incident seriously and actively looking in to all leads," Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in the release. "It should be noted that since this was initially brought to our attention, [Champion] Billiards has fully cooperated with the FCSO."

Gary Allen, owner of Champion Billiards, said this is the first incident of this nature they've experienced in nearly 20 years of business.

"We're still investigating as well," Allen said early Tuesday afternoon. "We are opening the doors to questions that will help us further investigate."

He said the incident was brought to his attention via social media.

"We have prided and I pride ourselves in having a place women feel safe to come in by themselves," Allen said. "If it was any other way, I wouldn't want to be part of it ... This is very unfortunate."

If anyone has any information tied to this incident, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and ask for Detective Zachary Sanders.

