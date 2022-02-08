Woman who was reportedly learning to ride motorcycle dies after falling from parking garage in California

A woman who was reportedly learning how to ride a motorcycle in Santa Clarita, just north of Los Angeles, died Monday night after falling from the roof of a parking lot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 25-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, crashed on the third level of a parking garage at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the incident was reported around 5 p.m.

The woman reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, crashed into a wall, then went over the handlebars, and ultimately over the wall.

She fell near a Macy’s store.

Sgt. David Shoemaker, with the L.A. Sheriff’s Department, told KTLA-TV that emergency personnel treated her at the scene, then transported her to a hospital, where she later died.

Some of the woman’s friends stayed at the scene and told deputies that the group was there to teach her how to ride.

Authorities say they are currently working with the mall to retrieve security camera footage to verify whether she was indeed there to learn how to ride, and not to do stunts.

Either scenario would be problematic, according to Shoemaker.

“I know friends want to teach people, but if you are that interested in [learning], take a professional course,” he said.