Woman reportedly seen masturbating near Bellingham elementary school Tuesday afternoon

A 33-year-old woman was cited for indecent exposure after she was reportedly seen masturbating near a Bellingham elementary school during school hours on Tuesday.

Officers were called at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to the 1400 block of Moore Street near Carl Cozier Elementary for an indecent exposure report, according to the Bellingham Police Department’s incident log.

A parent who was in line outside the school waiting to pick up her child reported seeing a woman walking down the street with her pants down and masturbating, according to the log.

Lucy Catherine Condran was issued a summons for indecent exposure by summons, the log states.

According to the Carl Cozier website, the school is open between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Bellingham Herald has asked police for more information on the incident and Bellingham Public Schools if any parents had reported to the school that their students had seen the alleged incident.