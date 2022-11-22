Woman reportedly stole dog from boyfriend's ex, charges say

Nov. 21—LE CENTER — A criminal complaint alleges a St. Peter woman stole a dog from the home of her boyfriend's ex in Le Center.

Diamond Rose Fisher, 18, was charged with a felony for aiding and abetting burglary and a misdemeanor for aiding and abetting theft Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.

Police say a Le Center man told them a woman entered his house through the garage Thursday and took a dog named Ayla, according to the complaint. The man's stepdaughter reportedly got the dog with her ex-boyfriend, who was in the Nicollet County jail at the time.

A recorded call between Fisher and the ex-boyfriend in jail reportedly detailed the incident. Police say the ex-boyfriend can be heard telling Fisher and another female where the dog would be and how to get it; Fisher can be heard relaying the information to the female, and they later confirm to him that they took the dog.

A Snapchat post from Fisher's account also reportedly suggested the incident took place. The post incudes a picture of the dog and wording saying, "look who I just kidnapped," according to the complaint.

Fisher met with police Friday and denied being in Le Center when the burglary occurred. Police say she then claimed she had been in Le Center but not near the residence, then claimed she was at the residence but didn't go inside.

Her initial appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 20.

