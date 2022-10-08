Woman reportedly throws jug full of urine at boyfriend during downtown Bellingham argument

A woman reportedly threw a jug of urine at her boyfriend during an argument early Friday in downtown Bellingham.

The Bellingham Police Department arrested Lisa Winfred Cable, 52, Friday, Oct. 7, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), a misdemeanor, according to the department’s incident log.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of North State Street for the report of an assault, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Cable’s daughter reported that her ex-boyfriend had been assaulted by her mother, who is now in a relationship with the man, Murphy reported.

Police learned that the victim was in a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of North State Street when he and Cable began to argue about jealousy in the relationship, according to Murphy.

Cable eventually told the victim to get out of the car, Murphy reported, and then she began throwing his belongings from the car onto the sidewalk.

Surveillance video showed that at one point, Cable threw a jug out of the car, striking the victim in the hip, according to Murphy, adding that officers later found that the jug contained urine. Murphy reported that the victim was not seriously injured in the incident, but it was unknown if the urine spilled on him.

Cable was no longer in the car when officers arrived, according to Murphy, but returned officers’ phone call shortly before 5 a.m. and was later arrested after making arrangements for her daughter to care for her dog.