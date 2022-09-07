GRAND HAVEN — A woman reported to police that she was attacked and sexually assaulted early Monday morning in an alley on the Grand Haven's east side.

The 34-year-old Grand Haven woman told police the attack took place near the 500 block of South Despelder Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety were called to a residence at 11:59 a.m. Monday.

The victim had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at North Ottawa Community Hospital, said Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.

Detectives believe the attack wasn't random and the suspect may have mutual connections with the victim, Hawke said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or Detective Dana Beekman of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460. A reward is being offered.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Woman reports attack, sexual assault in Grand Haven alley