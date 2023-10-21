Woman reports being assaulted and robbed of car by homeless man

Oct. 20—No arrests have been made in a recent reported assault and robbery of a 54-year-old woman at a Joplin storage unit.

Meleisa Williams, of Joplin, reported that she gave a homeless man a ride Oct. 14 to a storage unit in the 900 block of South Ohio Avenue and that he hit her on the head and took her keys and her car when they arrived there.

Williams did not require medical attention following the incident, according to police.

