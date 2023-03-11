Woman reports being mugged on street in central Joplin

Mar. 10—A 59-year-old woman reported being robbed Thursday afternoon by a woman who approached her in the 600 block of South Jackson Avenue in Joplin and asked for gas money.

Stacey L. Woolever reported that the woman tried to snatch her purse and take some rings she was wearing. She struggled to keep both from being stolen, but the woman managed to take $45 from her, according to Joplin police.

Capt. William Davis said Woolever reported that the woman got into a dark blue Dodge Caravan and fled.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.