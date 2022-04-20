Woman reports being victim of suspected rape

Apr. 20—A Mount Vernon woman was examined this past weekend at a Joplin hospital as a suspected victim of rape.

The 36-year-old woman told police that on Friday night she went to the Joplin home of a man she knew and that he offered her a drink that she believes was spiked with something that made her lose consciousness.

Police Capt. William Davis said the woman reported that she woke up in her vehicle in the driveway with a feeling that she had been sexually assaulted. She went to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where police were called and a rape kit was conducted.

The report remained under investigation Tuesday.