A woman reported to Siskiyou County sheriff’s deputies that a man kidnapped her while she was cleaning a house in the Hornbrook area on Tuesday.

The woman said she was hired to clean a house in the 19000 block of Bailey Hill Road in Hornbrook. While she was cleaning up a man armed man with a pistol and wearing a mask came into the house at about 1:30 p.m. and began stealing items, officials said.

After encountering the woman, he forced her at gunpoint into her own car and demanded she drive him to Oregon. The woman told deputies that she drove a short distance until she came to a locked gate, officials said.

At the gate she took the took the car keys and ran away. She got to Interstate 5 and flagged down a passing motorist who drove her to the agricultural inspection station just off the freeway, officials said.

The woman told deputies that after she ran away she last saw the man running back to the house where she was working.

The sheriff’s offii searched the house where the woman was cleaning, as well as the surrounding area, but they were unable to locate the man.

Sheriff’s officials are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff’s dispatch at 530-841-2900.

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Woman reports she was kidnapped at gunpoint while housecleaning