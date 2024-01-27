Woman rescued aftert spending night in Tahoe ski resort gondola
One woman reportedly spent the night in a gondola car hanging above Heavenly Ski Resort overnight.
One woman reportedly spent the night in a gondola car hanging above Heavenly Ski Resort overnight.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
What you pay for car insurance can differ if you’re married vs. single. Here’s how marital status plays a role in car insurance rates.
Adding a teenager to your policy carries a hefty price tag. Here’s why your car insurance rates are affected – and what you can to do save money.
They're two of the most popular luxury cards on the market, but when it comes to Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve, which one should earn a spot in your wallet?
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
The legendary singer and actor is set to return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest on Jan. 27.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn’t taking Google’s Gemini AI to China. The Chinese version of the flagship phone reportedly uses Baidu’s Ernie chatbot to power the phone’s AI-powered features.
Swedish car maker Polestar is the latest EV company to slash its workforce.
Paige Bueckers will play Saturday but Olivia Miles will not. For the second consecutive season, injuries have changed the shape of the two teams ahead of their storied rivalry matchup.
Software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. NHTSA says that can increase the risk of a crash.
Jon Stewart is back (one night a week) on 'The Daily Show.' Here's how you can tune in.
No wonder YouTube launched Shorts. A new study of children's online habits found that children ages 4 through 18 spent a global average of 112 minutes daily on TikTok's short video app in 2023, an increase from 107 minutes the year prior. The study, which takes into account the digital media habits of over 400,000 families and schools worldwide, hails from parent control software maker Qustodio.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
Elon Musk has confirmed that a "next-generation low-cost" Tesla EV is in the works and is "optimistic" that it'll arrive in the second half of 2025.
2024 Porsche Macan electric SUV revealed with standard all-wheel drive, air suspension and up to 630 horsepower.
More than 5,500 fans rave about this beauty's quality, comfort and roominess. Snap it up while it's down to $65.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato might've been intended for desert running, but isn't it more likely to be taken a ski vacation? We think so.