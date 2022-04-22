Woman rescued after being abducted in a daylight kidnapping on a Tri-Cities street

A Pasco man is charged with kidnapping after he allegedly grabbed a woman Sunday afternoon and forced her into a van.

The woman didn’t know the man and later told police she feared he would drug her, traffic her or kill her, according to Franklin County court records.

Margarito Ibarra-Lopez, 24, remains in the Franklin County jail with bail set at $100,000 on a charge of first-degree kidnapping.

The woman told police that Ibarra-Lopez walked up to her near the intersection of Third Avenue and Columbia Street shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to court records.

The stranger allegedly put an arm around her and forced her into a his van, police said. She told him several times she didn’t want to go with him.

But he got into the driver’s seat, locked the doors and drove off. She kept trying to get him to stop, and let her out but he refused, said the documents.

Pasco police were alerted to the kidnapping by a witness who saw her get forced into the van. The caller said she looked like she was “scared to death,” according to the court records.

Police began looking for a van that matched the description.

Halfway across town, a Pasco police sergeant spotted the van driving erratically with two men and a woman inside.

When the van stopped in an alley on the 1500 block of North 19th Avenue, the woman jumped out and ran toward the officers, Pasco police said.

The woman later said a passenger in the van was not involved in the kidnapping.

Ibarra-Lopez told police the woman got into his van because he offered her methamphetamine..