Woman rescued from car submerged in cold waters
Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office in Edgewood, Maryland, rescued a woman whose vehicle was submerged in the cold waters of the Bush River on Dec. 10.
Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office in Edgewood, Maryland, rescued a woman whose vehicle was submerged in the cold waters of the Bush River on Dec. 10.
The landslide alert went out about 1 p.m. Saturday.
Flying debris caused her “serious head trauma,” police say.
At least 12 vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in an accident on Interstate 40 Monday in West Nashville.
An overturned tractor-trailer closed I-24 west at Silliman Evans Bridge on Monday, snarling morning commute traffic.
Kyson Beatty, 11, was killed after being struck by a vehicle at South Tibbs Avenue and Wicker Road. Police want your help finding driver who hit him.
James O'Connor, 60, was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix on Sunday evening.
On Wednesday afternoon, a man drove a convertible off the top of the eight-story parking garage and landed upside down.
Officers say the man tried to cross the tracks when he was hit. He died from his injuries at the scene.
The driver of a semi who crashed into traffic on a Colorado interstate in 2019, killing four people and injuring others, was sentenced to 110 years in prison.
The incident remains under investigation.
Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said. The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia. The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned. Seven occupants of the vehicle died at the scene while four others, including the driver, were injured.
One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night on the city's South Side.
Police issued a car owner with an infraction for failing to set the parking brake, after an unoccupied car rolled downhill and crashed onto a street in Watertown, Connecticut, on December 11.Charnwit Bunlue’s restaurant’s surveillance camera captures the moment when a white car flies over a curb and lands onto an empty main road in front of his property. Another car can be seen approaching the scene at the end of the video.The Watertown Police Department wrote on a Facebook post that no one was injured after the incident. Bunlue told Storyful that the building had not been damaged. Credit: Charnwit Bunlue via Storyful
A Lexington area woman was killed Sunday after her car was struck head-on by another vehicle.
A motorcyclist was killed when a car crossed the center median and hit him head-on near the intersection of State Road 85 and Bridge Lane.
An Oxnard man died when his car ran off northbound Highway 101 in Ventura early Sunday.
The man was trying to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair when he was hit by two vehicles, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
S.C. 55 just west of Clover remains blocked after a tractor-trailer caught fire and almost hit a house near Clover Middle School, York County Sheriff officials said.
The crash killed two of Shead's daughter's and her daughter's 13-year-old friend.
The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Courtenay Parkway and Richland Avenue.