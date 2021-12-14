Woman rescued from car submerged in cold waters

Storyful

Police issued a car owner with an infraction for failing to set the parking brake, after an unoccupied car rolled downhill and crashed onto a street in Watertown, Connecticut, on December 11.Charnwit Bunlue’s restaurant’s surveillance camera captures the moment when a white car flies over a curb and lands onto an empty main road in front of his property. Another car can be seen approaching the scene at the end of the video.The Watertown Police Department wrote on a Facebook post that no one was injured after the incident. Bunlue told Storyful that the building had not been damaged. Credit: Charnwit Bunlue via Storyful