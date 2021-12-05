Woman rescued, Clay sheriff's deputy shoots suspect in Green Cove Springs hostage situation

A hostage situation at a Green Cove Springs gas station ended Saturday night after several hours when a Clay County Sheriff's Office deputy shot the suspect and officers rescued a woman who authorities say was the hostage.

The condition and name of the suspect have not been released.

No other injuries were reported by the Sheriff's Office or Green Cove Springs police, which posted news releases summarizing the standoff on their respective Facebooks.

Green Cove Springs police are investigating the initial incident, an apparent domestic dispute leading to the hostage situation at the Speedway gas station at U.S. 17 and Florida 16.

Traffic on both major thoroughfares as well as the nearby Shands Bridge was re-routed during the incident that began about 7 p.m. and continued for roughly four hours before the shooting. The Sheriff's Office said the incident was unrelated to the Green Cove Springs Christmas Parade going on around the same time.

The Sheriff's Office during a briefing at the scene told Times-Union news partner First Coast News that the store clerk said the incident began when a man and woman who'd been arguing outside came inside the store.

Concerned, the clerk called police when the man and woman went into a bathroom. The man barricaded himself and the woman inside, according to First Coast News.

The Sheriff's Office SWAT team and hostage negotiator responded and for several hours tried to persuade the man to release the woman and surrender peacefully.

The shooting happened when a SWAT team member confronted the man face-to-face, First Coast News reported.

The woman then was rescued. Deputies administered emergency medical care to the wounded man at the scene before he was taken to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. Authorities never said whether the man had a weapon.

This is only the second suspect shot by Clay County deputies this year, according to Times-Union records.

On Feb. 27 deputies responded to several calls of gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. at the Alexander Point Apartments on Burwick Avenue in Orange Park. About five minutes after arriving, the suspect began shooting at the deputies who returned fire and killed him. He was identified as 32-year-old Rudy Marvin Duvivier.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shootings, which is Sheriff's Office procedure when deputies are involved.

