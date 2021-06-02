Woman rescued naked from storm drain pipe in Florida saved again from Texas sewer

Louise Hall
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Lyndsey Kennedy climbed out of a 6-foot drain pipe on Saturday and was transported to a local hospital for treatment&lt;/p&gt; (Grand Prairie Police)

Lyndsey Kennedy climbed out of a 6-foot drain pipe on Saturday and was transported to a local hospital for treatment

(Grand Prairie Police)

A 43-year-old woman who was found naked in a storm drain in Florida after she had been missing for three weeks has been rescued from another sewer system in Texas.

According to CBS12, Lyndsey Kennedy climbed out of a six-foot drain pipe on Saturday and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman’s family told the broadcaster that Ms Kennedy was at a facility in Texas before she wandered off and became lost.

Police launched a search for Ms Kennedy but when authorities located and approached her, she slipped into a nearby storm drain, the outlet said.

The woman’s family used her cell phone to track her last location and launch a search in the underground tunnels, dropping bags of food and Gatorade to help her survive.

On Monday, Grand Prairie Police said: “Missing person Lyndsey Kennedy has been found safe and was taken to a local hospital.”

In March, Ms Kennedy found herself in a similar situation after being rescued from a storm drain in Florida by firefighters after she had been reported missing for three weeks.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Dani Moschella confirmed that the 43-year-old had been found naked and covered in dirt by rescuers. Ms Kennedy said she had been in the drain for three weeks.

“She was lucky. I don’t know how much longer she would have been OK down there,” Ms Moschella previously told Newsweek upon her first rescue.

She added: “The idea that somebody might be down there for any length of time is disturbing. It’s dirty, dangerous, there are snakes, rats, garbage, dirt and leaves, anything that’s on the street that washes into a sewer, and it smells terrible.”

Ms Kennedy’s family told CBS12 News that the woman will be taken home to recover near family and friends.

The Independent has contacted Grand Prairie Police for further comment.

Read More

Florida man took his son on paintball ‘drive-by’, police said. The boy, 10, ended up shot with a real gun

Even after Madoff's death, work to unwind epic fraud goes on

Boy, 7, swims one hour to shore to save his drowning family

Florida woman rescued three weeks after being reported missing is found naked in a storm drain

Recommended Stories

  • Mother shares ‘insulting’ medical bill for EMTs to declare her son dead: ‘It was a punch to the gut’

    Health insurance billed Vanessa Guite for a ‘deceased on arr (arrival)’ charge

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence

  • Man found guilty of sexually abusing daughter for over 4 years

    A father accused of sexually abusing his daughter for more than four years was found guilty of all 15 charges involving sexual assault on Tuesday (1 June).

  • How women in the Southern Baptist Convention have fought for decades to be ordained

    Southern Baptist Convention leaders believe women's ordination violates biblical teaching. Women have long protested against such views. AP Photo/Julie BennettWhen leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention meet during their annual gathering in Nashville, Tennessee, in June 2021, the issue of three women being ordained to ministry will likely be an intense topic of conversation. Convention leaders had decried the moves in May by Saddleback Church, in Lake Forest, California – one of the demonination’s largest churches – as a violation of biblical teaching and the Southern Baptist Convention’s stance on women in ministry. As someone who was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister in 1993, I know that opposition to women’s ordination has always existed, but many denominational leaders, seminaries and local churches have supported the practice. For Southern Baptists, ordination is an affirmation of a call to ministry that enables the church in its work in the world. Ordination recognizes a person’s calling and gifts for leadership and allows people to carry out certain ministerial duties such as being a pastor, administering communion, performing baptisms and officiating weddings. It does not necessarily bestow any religious authority. The first woman to be ordained by a Southern Baptist church was Addie Davis in 1964 at the Watts Street Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina. At the time, the Watts Street Baptist Church was already known to be a progressive congregation that was supportive of the civil rights movement. So ordaining a woman fit within the church’s progressive vision, although most members weren’t aware they were making history with Davis’ ordination. The church’s pastor and Davis did receive some letters opposing her ordination, but the Southern Baptist Convention meeting a year later did not take up the issue. However, it wasn’t until the 1970s that more women were ordained. As the women’s movement began to have influence across society, many churches and individual women began to recognize that if women could be CEOs and university presidents, they could also be pastors and denominational leaders. Soon, greater numbers of women began attending Southern Baptist seminaries, professing a call to ordained ministry. I was among them. As a scholar who writes about Baptist women, I know how fundamentalists within the Southern Baptist Convention continue to oppose women’s ordination. I also know that there is not an awful lot fundamentalists can do to prevent it. Local churches are fully autonomous, and the Southern Baptist Convention cannot tell them what to do. At most, it can expel a congregation from membership. Controversy over role of women In the 1970s, Southern Baptist publishing houses, seminaries, boards that appointed missionaries and commissions organized a number of national gatherings focused on the role of women in the church. Subsequently, a group known as Women in Ministry, SBC was formed. During its first meeting in 1983, the group adopted a purpose statement that it should “provide support for the women whose call from God defines her vocation as that of minister … and to encourage and affirm her call to be a servant of God.” But by this time, fundamentalist Southern Baptists had a begun to wrest control of the Southern Baptist Convention from more moderate voices. This controversy set up a bitter dispute within the Southern Baptist Convention over the role of women, especially in ordained ministry. From the early 1980s, some local churches ordained women as pastors. However, some local Baptist associations ousted such churches. A year after the formation of Women in Ministry, the Southern Baptist Convention adopted a resolution entitled “On Ordination and the Role of Women in Ministry.” This resolution stated that women should be excluded from pastoral leadership “to preserve a submission God requires because man was first in creation and woman was first in the Edenic fall.” The resolution concluded by encouraging “the service of women in all aspects of church life and work other than pastoral functions and leadership roles entailing ordination.” Nonetheless, by 1987, Southern Baptist churches had ordained nearly 500 women, 18 of whom served as pastors. Women in Ministry, SBC changed its name to Southern Baptist Women in Ministry to highlight the organization’s independence from the Southern Baptist Convention. Women’s submission Women’s ordination sparked a backlash from fundamentalists who gained control of the Southern Baptist seminaries, mission boards and publishing house. Their views on women’s ordination became a litmus test for faithfulness to Christian belief. As Bill J. Leonard, a historian of religion, wrote in a 1995 paper, scholars who supported women’s ordination were removed from teaching positions, and new hires had to affirm women’s exclusion from ordination. The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary barred women from preaching and pastoral care classes. Mission boards stopped appointing women to equal positions with men. Southern Baptist publications asserted women’s submission. By the late 1990s, women’s ordination among Southern Baptists seemed a settled issue in favor of exclusion. A 2000 revision of the Southern Baptist Convention’s statement of faith reaffirmed this: “While both men and women are gifted for service in the church, the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture.” Controversy reemerges Finding themselves no longer aligned with the fundamentalist-dominated Southern Baptist Convention, many individuals and churches left it to form the moderate Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the progressive Alliance of Baptists, both of which support women’s ordination and women in the pastorate. In 1995, Southern Baptist Women in Ministry again changed its name, this time to Baptist Women in Ministry, to reflect its complete break from the Southern Baptist Convention. Today Baptist Women in Ministry supports and advocates for women in ministry through educational and networking opportunities and awards that recognize preaching and pastoral leadership. As of 2017, nearly 2,500 Baptist women had been ordained, and 174 served as pastors in Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and Alliance churches. For Southern Baptists, most of whom likely thought the issue of women’s ordination was settled, the ordinations at Saddleback Church renewed the controversy over women’s roles in the church. Saddleback is the largest and most prominent Southern Baptist church to ordain women since the fundamentalists gained control of the denomination. Already, a number of Southern Baptists are calling for the Southern Baptist Convention to investigate and possibly expel Saddleback Church for its ordination of women. When asked about the ordinations, one of the candidates standing for election as Southern Baptist Convention president when it meets in June responded, “The BFM [Baptist Faith and Message] is clear that Southern Baptists do not believe in women serving as pastors. Churches which ordain or call female pastors are not acting in friendly cooperation with the SBC and should either change, withdraw, or be subject to our disfellowshipping processes.” The upcoming annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention will certainly test Southern Baptists’ willingness to exclude even an eminent church and its celebrated pastor over the issue of women’s ordination. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Susan M. Shaw, Oregon State University. Read more:Marriage trends, political views undermining the notion of a unified American Jewish identityHow the ‘extreme abstinence’ of the purity movement created a sense of shame in evangelical women Susan M. Shaw does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Droves of worried relatives fill road after fishing teen vanishes on Louisiana lake

    The sheriff is warning drivers of the dangers.

  • No one is going to rescue the Texas Rangers. They must save themselves. | Opinion

    Bad luck conspired against the Rangers on Tuesday night at Colorado, but as their manager said, they need to play better.

  • One of the police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting is being investigated for allegedly throwing drinks at people while on duty: report

    Chief Erika Shields said an FBI investigation into the matter is ongoing and that two officers are on desk duty related to the incidents.

  • Plan to lift all Covid rules on 21 June could be blown ‘off track’ and case for pressing on ‘ambiguous’, government admits

    Boris Johnson expressed concerns that vulnerable could be put at risk, as new cases hit two-month high

  • Mysterious skull identified after washing up on New Jersey beach

    A massive animal skull washed up at the Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on Memorial Day. (Facebook/Island Beach State Park) Part of a massive animal skull washed up on a New Jersey beach on Memorial Day after a storm passed through the area, and authorities have finally solved the mystery as to what it is. On Tuesday, the Island Beach State Park, in Berkeley Township, New Jersey, posted photos on Facebook of a massive skull with a beak shape some found to be reminiscent of a long-extinct d

  • 45 of the Best 4th of July Side Dishes

    Of course, we love the burgers, hot dogs and fireworks. But if we’re being honest, come July Fourth, we’re most excited about piling our plates high with delicious...

  • Indian teen successfully sues airline after it crushes his dream of going to Nasa

    The consumer forum granted a compensation of £1,550 to the teenager

  • The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

    Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.RELATED: This Vaccine

  • Who is Jasmine Hartin? Billionaire Tory donor’s daughter-in-law accused of killing police officer in Belize

    Socialite and former estate agent is accused of manslaughter after father-of-five was found dead in the water next to a dock in the Central American country, writes Alice Hutton

  • Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins in New Mexico special election

    Democrat Melanie Stansbury won election to Congress for New Mexico on Tuesday with a campaign closely tied to initiatives of the Biden administration.

  • Former Starbucks barista sparks backlash after claiming he purposely gave some customers decaffeinated coffee

    ‘That sounds like you shouldn’t have had your job,’ one viewer wrote

  • Mom identified dead body as her son, Vegas cops say. He was found alive with his dad

    “I was shocked that people would think I would hurt my son.”

  • ‘Cocky’ thug with previous convictions avoids jail after punching pregnant woman in the face

    Nathan Buckley, who has a criminal record for previous assaults, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

  • Muslim woman claims Southwest kept her from the plane's exit row because of her hijab

    Fatima Altakrouri and Muna Kowni were traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Dallas on May 22, when they say the incident occurred.

  • Mom charged after bullet targeted for loose dog strikes her son

    The 5-year-old was accidentally struck by one of the three bullets his mother fired that were intended to target a dog across the street.

  • Heartbroken family's tribute to 'compassionate and devoted dad' killed while out with his girlfriend

    Danny Humble, 35, died after being attacked in Northumberland.