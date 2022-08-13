Woman responsible for $500K in identity fraud arrested after GA traffic stop, deputies say

A deputy in Troup County arrested two Louisiana women in April on the side of I-85 after he says he found them with items that could be used in identity theft.

The two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were found with stolen COVID-19 vaccinations cards and stolen debit and credit cards, among other items, deputies say.

If convicted, the women could spend up to 20 years in prison.

A deputy initially pulled over Andrews and Gray on April 7 when he observed a window tint violation on the vehicle. The deputy says he noticed signs of criminal activity and searched the vehicle.

During the search, the deputy says he located numerous items indicating the two were possibly involved in identity theft and printing illegal checks. Investigator James Robson of the Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the case and said that it found that the two had approximately $22,400 of forged money orders and $45,949.31 in suspected forged checks.

Robson also located evidence that the two were actively recruiting other members into their criminal enterprise to take advantage of innocent victims, deputies say. Andrews and Gray are also suspected of defrauding the federal government in PPP loans and unemployment fraud.

At the time of her arrest, Gray was wanted by Louisiana agencies for related offenses and was later transferred to them. She is currently in federal custody for federal mail fraud and wire fraud charges. Andrews is still in custody in Troup County.

Deputies say the two women are responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud.

