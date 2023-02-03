Woman returned from North Carolina to face Mercer Co. charges

Feb. 3—CELINA — Deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office this week returned a fugitive from North Carolina to face charges locally.

According to Sheriff Jeff Grey two deputies traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper agreed to hand over Shelby Preslar to Mercer County authorities.

Preslar, 27, was being held at the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh on local charges and on a holder from Mercer County. She had refused to sign extradition paperwork to be voluntarily extradited back to Ohio.

The Mercer County Prosecutors Office applied for and received a warrant signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to have Preslar brought back to Ohio to face charges that include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft from a person in a protected class, five counts of theft, criminal mischief, attempted theft from a person in a protected class, two counts of identity fraud, and possessing criminal tools.

Preslar is wanted in two other jurisdictions, Grey said. She will have a bond hearing in Mercer County Common Pleas Court at a later date.