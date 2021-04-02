Woman returning home finds suspect leaving house

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
·1 min read

Apr. 1—A Cumberland County returning home apparently interrupted a burglary in progress that resulted in the arrest of a suspect who had three catalytic converters in his possession.

Johnny Earl Stokes, 50, 484 Lantana Dr., is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism, criminal trespassing and driving on a revoked license, according to Deputy Ben Griffin's report.

The incident occurred March 15 around 11 a.m. at a house in the 3600 block of Hwy. 127 S. A woman reported arriving at her property to find a Chevrolet truck backed up to the rear porch of the residence and a man walking around in the house.

The woman confronted the suspect, who claimed to be on the property because he was interested in purchasing a pickup truck. It was later learned the pickup was a vehicle that had the catalytic converter removed. The man gave the woman a fake name and left on Hwy. 127 S.

The owner of the house called law enforcement, providing them with a description of the vehicle. Griffin wrote in his report he was responding to the scene and spotted the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

The catalytic converters were seized, along with a lighter and sunglasses found beneath a pickup truck that had the catalytic converter removed. Those items will be sent to the TBI lab for DNA analysis.

Stokes was booked on the charges and placed under $14,500 bond.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com

