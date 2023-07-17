Woman returns to work after having heart attack on the job

A woman returned to work Monday weeks after her heart stopped beating in an office at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Darlene Lowrance, who works in pretrial services, had a heart attack while on the job in late May.

Her husband is a deputy in the courts and was one of the first people to respond.

Lowrance said she was happy to be back at work.

