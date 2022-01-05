Woman with revoked license faces DWI charge in crash that killed 2 people, CMPD says

A Charlotte woman with a revoked driver’s license is facing felony charges after two people died in a crash linked to impaired driving, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the intersection of Freedom Drive and Pacific Street in west Charlotte, police said in a news release.

Investigators say two people who died at the scene were passengers in a Nissan Maxima driven by Kenya Harris. They were identified as Onjenay Porter, 25, David Coleman, 32, CMPD said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Harris was driving west on Freedom Drive when she made a left turn at Pacific Street, directly into the path of an oncoming Hyundai Sonata, police said.

The resulting crash caused Harris’ car “to run off the road,” officials said.

Both drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

“A DWI Task Force Officer responded to the hospital and determined that the driver of the Nissan Maxima, Kenya Harris, was impaired,” police said.

“Detectives obtained two warrants against Harris for felony death by motor vehicle. In addition, citations for driving while impaired, driving while license was revoked, and failure to yield right of way were issued.”

Detectives determined the other driver was not impaired and not speeding at the time of the crash, officials said.