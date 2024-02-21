Woman riding bicycle dies after being struck by three vehicles, California police say

Three drivers hit and killed a cyclist at a California intersection, but only one stopped afterward, California police say.

The fatal accident took place around 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, Palo Alto police said in a news release.

A 2023 Honda Accord struck a woman in her 20s from behind as she was on a bicycle waiting at a stoplight, knocking her into an intersection, police said.

Two more vehicles traveling eastbound ran the woman over, killing her, but those drivers did not stop, police said.

The driver of the Accord waited for police and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the initial collision.

Investigators have identified four eastbound vehicles at the time of the crash and are working to identify the vehicles and drivers involved, police said.

They ask that anyone with information call 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

Palo Alto is about 35 miles southeast of San Francisco.

