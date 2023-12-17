Woman riding motorcycle killed in Titusville hit-and-run crash

TITUSVILLE — A woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle was killed early Saturday when the vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver, city police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Street and Park Avenue in Titusville, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as 34-year-old Ryan Emory Lober of Titusville, was riding his 2009 Harley-Davidson northbound on South Street when a northbound car, possibly black in color, failed to yield at the red light, colliding with Lober.

Both Lober and his unidentified woman passenger were injured in the crash, with the woman later being pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police reported. They did not disclose the woman's name, age or hometown.

Titusville police Sunday were searching for the driver of the car. No arrests have been made, and investigation is ongoing.

