Woman robbed, assaulted during abduction attempt in parking lot of University Park Mall

MISHAWAKA — An Elkhart woman who took her daughter to the University Park Mall over the weekend was assaulted and almost kidnapped in the mall's parking lot at knifepoint, officials say.

In a social media post, the 27-year-old mother said she was forced into her car by a man holding a knife on Sunday morning while in the mall's parking lot. The woman was able to snatch up her 4-year-old daughter and run away before being abducted, she and officials said.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed criminal charges against the man they believe is responsible for the attack, charging McClaude Bridges with armed robbery and sexual battery.

The woman and her daughter were not physically injured, but she said the trauma of the attack "will stay with us both for a while."

Bridges, 66, turned himself in to police after the attack, court documents say, and has previous convictions for robbery and rape from 1986.

Attempted abduction

The incident took place around 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot in front of Barnes & Noble, where the woman had pulled into a parking spot and saw a dark-colored Subaru in the row past hers. Court documents and the woman's post describe her looking down at her phone and then looking up to see the Subaru pulled up to park right next to her.

The woman got out of her car, she said in her post, but "In the same second, a man with a large kitchen knife grabbed me and forced me back in the [car]."

The man demanded money and the woman gave him her credit cards and cash, court documents said. The documents say he then groped her and told her to sit on the floor of the backseat with her daughter's blanket over her head.

"I realized if I didn’t get us out before he started driving my car away that it was not going to end well for us," she wrote in her post.

Before sitting down, the woman said she needed to strap in her daughter and turned her body to block the man's view as she actually unstrapped the child and burst out of the car. She began shouting for help and the man apparently ran off.

A few hours later, a man walked into the South Bend police station saying he had robbed someone at the mall, court documents allege. The man identified himself as Bridges and told detectives about the robbery and that he took $23 from the woman, which he spent at a nearby gas station on water and a cigar.

"This could have ended a lot worse for my baby girl and I but I am so thankful that we got away," the woman said in her post.

