Woman robbed at gunpoint at San Benito fruit stand

Aug. 31—A woman selling goods at a fruit stand located at FM 732 and FM 1577 in San Benito was robbed at gunpoint with the alleged thieves making off with $80 in cash and her cellphone, authorities said.

The woman contacted the Cameron County Sheriff's Department on Aug. 26, and told the responding deputies that a man armed with a black handgun approached her and demanded money, the sheriff's department said in a press release.

The men fled the location in a white F150 pickup truck, and the female victim was able to give deputies a description of the truck along with the license plate number on the vehicle, the release said.

Deputies went to the address registered to the license plate and located the vehicle and two male subjects. While conducting their investigation, deputies located a black in color handgun, nylon holster, ski mask, and $59.00 in cash, the release said.

Ezequiel Marquez, 36, and Jesus Garcia, 45, were arrested and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center where they were each processed on an aggravated robbery charge, authorities said. Their bonds were set at $100,000 each.

According to jail records, Marquez is also charged with failure to identify as a fugitive and giving false information.

Although the woman was distraught, she was not physically injured, the press release said.