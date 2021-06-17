Woman robbed, injured in Cooke Park

Jun. 17—A Rochester woman was injured when she was reportedly attacked by two men while she was walking through Cooke Park early Thursday.

The 22-year-old woman told police she was walking through the park at 722 Seventh St. NW about 12:30 a.m. when she was attacked from behind.

She reported there were two men, although one just "stood there," according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The woman reported she was hit and kicked five or six times before her backpack containing clothes and her cellphone were taken. The woman suffered some scratches and bruising. She reported the incident to police while she was at the Olmsted Medical Center's Hospital and Emergency Room.