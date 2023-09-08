Woman robs ex-boyfriend, fires shots as he runs: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after police say she robbed her ex-boyfriend on his front porch and fired several shots as he ran in the house.

According to police, the man was on his porch on Dempster Avenue in South Memphis, leaving the house with thousands of dollars in cash in his pocket to go to a casino.

His ex-girlfriend, Kenosha Crawford, was on a porch nearby. He told her he was leaving.

That’s when Crawford allegedly pointed a gun at him and said, “Give me everything you got,” according to a police report.

The man pulled out $2,360 cash out of his pocket, threw the money at her, and ran inside the house.

As he ran, police say Crawford fired the gun at him several times. Police found 8-12 bullet holes in the front of his house.

The man’s two sons, ages 16 and 17, were also in the house at the time.

Police say this all happened Dec. 15, 2022, but Crawford, 27, was just booked into Jail East on Thursday, on charges of aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment.

