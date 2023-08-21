Woman robs Rock Hill pharmacy near Winthrop University, threatens to kill clerk

A woman suspect threatened to kill a clerk Saturday during a robbery of a Rock Hill pharmacy across an intersection from Winthrop University, police said.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Walgreens at the intersection of Cherry Road and Oakland Avenue, police said.

The suspect has not been caught, police said.

The store employee was not hurt, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis told The Herald Monday.

In a written statement, police said:

“The female suspect stated to the clerk, ‘Give me all the money or I will kill you,’ while reaching behind her back as if she was armed with a weapon.”

It is unclear if there were customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

The female suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled, police said. The suspect was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, around 200 pounds, wearing a red shirt, black jeans, and a hat with the word “BOSS” on it, police said.

The robbery remains under investigation, Chavis said.

Winthrop University police called

Winthrop University’s campus is diagonally across the Cherry Road intersection from the Walgreen’s.

Winthrop has an independent police department. Winthrop police were notified of the robbery, Chavis said. Winthrop police responded to the area of the robbery along with Rock Hill police, said Judy Longshaw, a Winthrop spokesperson.

Residence hall dorms opened for freshman and transfer students Friday and returning students Saturday, according to a school calendar on the Winthrop Web site.

Officials did not believe there was any danger to students after the suspect fled in a direction away from campus, and school officials did not send out a campus alert after the incident on Saturday, Longshaw said.

Classes at Winthrop for the fall semester started Monday afternoon.