Woman ‘rolling around’ in road while holding crying baby is arrested, Florida cops say

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 31-year-old woman after she was seen rolling around in the middle of the road holding her crying baby in her arms, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The woman was charged Monday, April 4, with child neglect and disorderly intoxication, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

A witness called first responders Monday night to report a woman in the middle of the road at the intersection of Green Pine Road and Blackrock Road in Yulee with a baby in her arms causing a traffic hazard, according to the report.

The woman then got up and ran away with the baby. The witness later told officers she saw the woman and the baby emerge from a ditch before convincing the woman to wait in her car for authorities to arrive, the report says.

Another witness told officers she had seen a vehicle stopped with its flashers on and “a lady with a baby rolling around in the road,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When officers arrived, they found the baby unkempt — with scratches on her back and leg — and wearing nothing but a soiled diaper, the report says. The woman smelled of alcohol and was slurring her speech and crying, according to the report.

A sheriff’s deputy took the child away after the woman sat on the ground and began to squeeze the baby while crying, the report says.

Deputies contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families, which sent an agent to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Some students ‘inhumanely’ locked in NY school’s ‘cell’ as punishment, official says

Man torches estranged wife’s home with 3 children inside, Arizona police say

Day care used ‘unknown medications’ to calm kids at nap time, Missouri officials say