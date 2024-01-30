Woman’s ‘rough morning’ took a turn for better after buying lucky $10 lottery ticket

A woman was visited by lottery luck during a “rough morning” after taking care of her sick husband all night, Maryland officials said.

The Baltimore woman had an extra $20 to spare when she went to a gas station in Dundalk, according to a Jan. 30 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

After having the intention to buy a few scratch-offs, the woman didn’t like any she saw, so she opted for a few Fast Play tickets, officials said. She had no idea one carried a $146,425 prize.

The winning ticket was a $10 Wild Bonus X10 game, which holds a progressive jackpot that starts with a $100,000 prize and grows with each ticket sale until someone hits, lottery officials said.

The woman used the Maryland Lottery app on her phone to check if the ticket was a winner and was prompted with the message “See Lottery,” officials said.

Although doubtful of the win, even after matching the winning number 32 that would land her the progressive jackpot, it began to settle in when she scanned her ticket at the store’s ticket checker, officials said.

That’s when the feeling of shock started flooding in, the winner told officials.

The semi-retired woman rushed to tell her husband and brother-in-law the good news, officials said.

The lucky woman plans to use the winnings toward paying bills and will save the rest, lotto officials said.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus, officials said.

Dundalk is about 10 miles southeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Woman ‘gave in’ and told boyfriend to buy her a Maryland lottery ticket. She won big

Husband shows wife huge Michigan lottery win — and it still takes 24 hours to sink in

Son convinces mom to buy $10 lottery tickets in Maryland. Prize sparked ‘tears of joy’